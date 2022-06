The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed almost the entire 35th combined-arms army of the Russian Federation in Izium, Kharkiv region. Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Saturday, June 4.

“Almost the entire 35th combined-arms army of Russia was destroyed in Izium,” Yermak said.

The head of the President's Office has not yet provided additional details.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas repelled 9 attacks by the Russian occupation forces, and also destroyed more than 10 pieces of enemy equipment.

On June 3, the General Staff reported that Russian troops had concentrated 20 battalion tactical groups for an offensive in the Sloviansk direction.

Also on June 3, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that fighters from the "Foreign Legion" had arrived in Sievierodonetsk to assist the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.