Russian occupiers are approaching the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving behind destroyed settlements and killed people in neighboring regions of Ukraine. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on Telegram.

According to the official, the current situation resembles a "lull before a storm." Therefore, the authorities work around the clock not only on the defense of the region, but also on the defense of the country as a whole.

"This daily painstaking work is often not visible from the outside, but requires huge human, intellectual and financial resources from the inside," Reznichenko said.

Earlier, Russian troops launched several missile attacks on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was almost completely destroyed.

On the night of Saturday, May 28, the Russian invaders fired at the territory of the Zelenodolsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region. The hit was in a church in one of the villages. There were no casualties.