The countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) intend to hold large military exercises in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. They are scheduled for this fall.

The corresponding statement was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the CSTO summit, according to the Russian edition of RBC.

"A whole series of joint exercises of our organization in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are planned for this fall," Putin said.

The leader of the aggressor country clarified that the purpose of the CSTO military exercises will be to equip the armed forces of the organization's member countries with modern weapons and equipment.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military-political organization that includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Recall that in early March, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said that Vladimir Putin wants to involve the CSTO countries in the Russian war against Ukraine.

We also wrote that on April 27, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the CSTO countries refused to participate in the war against Ukraine.