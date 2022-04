Member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (a military-political international organization that includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan) do not show a desire to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

Despite the insistence of the Russian Federation, the CSTO members do not want to decide on peacekeeping operations outside their countries. Including on the territory of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

But CSTO members may consider the possibility of limited deployment of national contingents on the territory of the Russian Federation or Belarus. But only after the official statement about the attack of Ukraine on their territory.

Kazakhstan does not recognize Crimea as Russian and will not help the Russian Federation bypass sanctions.

