Ukrainian troops are participating in the Agile Spirit 2021 multinational military exercises in Georgia.

The Ukrainian Navy announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Agile Spirit 2021 exercises have begun in Georgia with the participation of Ukrainian marines. Celebrations marking the opening of the Agile Spirit 2021 multinational exercises took place on the territory of the Georgian Armed Forces’ 2nd Infantry Brigade near the town of Sinaki today, July 26," the statement said.

According to the statement, the main goal of Agile Spirit 2021 is to improve interoperability between the forces of NATO member countries and partner countries, strengthen operational capabilities during planning and conduct of operations in a multinational environment, and improve cooperation in the area of international security.

More than 2,500 military personnel from 15 NATO and partner countries are participating in the exercises, including Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, Azerbaijan, Spain, Canada, Italy, and Lithuania.

The Agile Spirit 2021 exercises will be held at five locations: the Senaki Air Base, the Sorta/Eki training area, the Orpholo training area, the Vaziani training area, and the Vaziani military airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Andrii Taran said in December 2020 that the Armed Forces planned to participate in 22 multinational exercises in 2021, including eight on the territory of Ukraine and 14 abroad.

