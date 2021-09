Joint Efforts-2021 International Exercises Will Be Held On September 22-30 At All Major Military Training Grou

The Joint Efforts-2021 international exercises will be held on September 22-30 at all major military training grounds, as well as in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

"The Joint Efforts-2021 strategic command and staff exercise is a training of a defense nature, aimed at protecting Ukraine, increasing its defense potential and compatibility with the armed forces of partner states," said Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

“Strategic command and staff exercises will take place from September 22 to 30, 2021 at all major military training grounds, as well as in the Black and Azov Seas," the statement reads.

Military units of 15 countries, including 11 NATO member countries and 4 partner countries, will be involved in conducting strategic command and staff exercises for the joint implementation of combat training tasks.

Besides, a group of experts is planned from the North Atlantic Alliance, namely NATO's Strategic Operations Command.

It is also noted that international military cooperation and joint exercises are peaceful, serve as an element of deterring the aggressor and are aimed at developing defense capabilities.

The strategic command post exercise will be attended by up to 12,500 people and more than 600 units of weapons and military equipment: tanks - up to 85 units; armored combat vehicles - up to 420 units; missile and artillery systems (more than 100 mm in caliber) - up to 50 units; warships (boats) - up to 20 units; helicopters (aircraft) - up to 30 units.

Representatives of the armed forces of the United Kingdom, Georgia, Italy, Jordan, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, USA, Hungary and Sweden will take part in the exercises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, joint Ukrainian-Georgian military exercises of the PASSEX type were held in the Black Sea.

