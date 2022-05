The military command of Kyiv does not plan to introduce an enhanced curfew on May 8-9. The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The military command does not yet plan to introduce an enhanced curfew on May 8-9. The curfew will last, as usual, every night from 10:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. At this time, only those who have a special pass of the military commandant of the city can move around the city," the statement said.

At the same time, it is noted that in the coming days there is a high probability of missile attacks in all regions of Ukraine, so it is necessary to go to the shelter immediately after the air raid signals.

The statement said that Kyiv does not plan to hold any events on May 8 and 9, since mass events are prohibited during martial law. These days, patrols in the city and protection of public order will be strengthened.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminds that in Kyiv it is strictly forbidden to visit forests and forest park areas, as well as to drive there by any means of transport. There is a strict ban on making fires and burning dry grass, administrative liability is provided for violation, a fine for citizens can reach several tens of thousands of hryvnias.

In addition, part of the forest areas was a war zone, and explosive objects may remain there.

The city authorities remind that the danger still exists, so it is too early for those who are in safer places to return to Kyiv.

