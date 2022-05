A chain of KFC restaurants has been operating in Kyiv since yesterday, but not all outlets are open yet.

This was announced by the administration of the chain in Instagram.

First, one of the restaurants on Obolonskyi Avenue started working. On May 6, another 5 outlets were opened, and on May 7, two more outlets are scheduled to open.

Their hours of operation are posted on social media.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the world's largest fast food restaurant chain McDonald's does not intend to reopen its restaurants in Ukraine as long as the threat of shelling from Russian troops persists.

Recall that McDonald's decided to temporarily stop the work of its establishments in the cities of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, when Russia started a full-scale invasion of the country.

