Law enforcement officers have received the right to conduct searches at night and without witnesses during martial law.

This is evidenced by the law on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, which was adopted on April 14 and entered into force on May 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law determines that investigative (search) actions at night (from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) are not allowed, except for urgent cases when a delay in their conduct may lead to the loss of traces of a criminal offense or the escape of a suspect.

A search or inspection of a person's home or other possession, a search of a person is carried out with the obligatory participation of at least two witnesses, regardless of the use of technical means for recording the relevant investigative (search) action, except for the features established by Article 615 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

If it is objectively impossible to attract witnesses during a search or inspection of housing or if it is associated with a potential danger to their life or health, the relevant investigative (search) actions are carried out without involving witnesses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law, by which the Verkhovna Rada allowed law enforcement agencies to detain citizens during martial law without explanation for 9 rather than 3 days, entered into force.