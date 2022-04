Curfew On Easter Night In Kyiv And Kyiv Region Will Last From 11 PM To 5 AM - Klitschko

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, the curfew on Easter night will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. on April 23 to 5:00 a.m. on April 24.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to protect citizens and prevent possible provocations on Easter night, that is, from Saturday, April 23, to Sunday, April 24, the curfew in Kyiv and the region will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. (Saturday) to 5:00 a.m. (Sunday)," he wrote.

The mayor noted that services in churches at night will be held online.

'Follow the curfew rules! Celebrate safely!" Klitschko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy calls on Ukrainians under martial law to stay at home at Easter and join Easter services remotely.

Russia refused the Easter truce in Ukraine.