An extended curfew is introduced in Odesa, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. on May 1 to 5 a.m. on May 3. This is indicated in a statement on the Facebook page of the Odesa Regional Military Administration on Friday, April 29.

It is prohibited for people to stay in the specified period of time on the streets and other public places without specially issued passes and certificates, it was reported.

On the territory of Odesa region, the curfew time remains unchanged and will be valid daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said that the Russian invaders are increasing the number of drones for air reconnaissance in the skies over Odesa and the region.

On April 27, the Ukrzaliznytsia Joint-Stock Company decided to restrict the route of suburban trains in the direction Odesa - Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

Also on April 27, Advisor to the Minister of Interior Affairs Vadym Denysenko said that Russia wants to cut off Ukraine's access to the sea, for which it is trying to rock the situation in Odesa.