The Kyiv authorities do not plan to hold festive events on the Day of Victory over Nazism in the World War II on May 9.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the Kyiv State Administration.

"The city does not accept (festivities on May 9). And during martial law, mass gatherings are prohibited. If someone wants to lay flowers, they can do it," the city administration reported.

The authority noted that on May 9 there will be increased patrolling in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the Ministry of Defense, the Day of Victory over Nazism in the World War II on May 9 will be celebrated taking into account the current conditions.

36% of respondents polled by the Rating sociological group consider Victory Day on May 9 a relic of the past.

On May 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement on the inadmissibility of Russia's monopolization of the victory over Nazism in the World War II.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Volodymyr Viatrovych wrote on Twitter that on May 3, the Verkhovna Rada refused to abolish May 9 as Victory Day for fear that this would split the Ukrainians. At the same time, referring to the Rating poll, he notes that Ukrainians have changed - for them, May 9 is no longer their holiday.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommends that the Parliament postpone the Day of Victory over Nazism in the World War II from May 9 to 8.