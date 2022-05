Shelling And explosions. Internal Affairs Ministry Warns Of Danger From Russia On May 8 And 9

The Ukrainian police are switching to an enhanced mode of service on the eve of the holiday weekend on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on May 8, and the anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the World War II on May 9. This was announced by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko.

"Despite the small number of planned commemorative events, there remains the threat of the enemy using rocket attacks, undermining objects on the territory of the state, and illegal activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the regions are also possible," he said.

According to him, 237 events are planned to be held in 21 regions on May 8, security will be provided by more than 3,800 law enforcement officers.

And on May 9, events are planned in 6 regions, security will be provided by more than 5,000 law enforcement officers.

It is noted that in addition to the threat of enemy rocket attacks and the activities of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the enemy may attempt to artificially create incidents that can be used for anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

"We carry out round-the-clock monitoring of the operational situation in connection with the activities and assess the risks associated with this. In addition, the police forces are sent to explanatory work with citizens about the observance of air raid signals, mine danger, especially in the de-occupied territories and in front-line zones," Klymenko said.

It is also emphasized that on the eve of the events, explosives engineers and dog handlers will examine the venues of the events, police squads will be close to monuments and memorial complexes, and the personnel will be focused on identifying and preventing the use of symbols prohibited by the legislation on decommunization.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kyiv will not celebrate the Victory Day on May 9.

In addition, in Kyiv, students will study remotely until the end of the school year.