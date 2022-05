Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to lead the parade on May 9 and show aircraft used in the event of a nuclear war.

This was reported by Reuters.

“President Vladimir Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West when he leads celebrations on Monday marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia's vast firepower while its forces fight on in Ukraine,” it was reported.

It is emphasized that supersonic fighters, Tu-160 strategic bombers and, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 "doomsday" command plane, which would carry Russia's top brass in the event of a nuclear war, will participate in the parade. Allegedly, this is how Russia wants to brandish its "vast firepower."

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that if Russia strikes a nuclear strike, it will be a blow in response.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also recalled nuclear weapons.

Recall, on April 20, CNN, citing unnamed officials of the U.S. Department of Defense, reported that the U.S. military does not yet see a threat of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

And on April 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world community to be ready for Putin to decide on the use of nuclear weapons.