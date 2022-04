The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense states that prisoners from Chechnya, including convicted relatives of Chechen oppositionists, are being sent to war in Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Chechnya, prisoners are sent to war with Ukraine, including relatives of oppositionists," the statement says.

Thus, it is indicated that the Chechen branch of the Federal Security Service of Russia collects information about prisoners in local prisons for their further sending to the combat zone.

The correspondence of FSB officials contains a requirement to provide personal data of convicts, in particular: full name, home addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, IP addresses of devices used to enter the "Internet social telecommunications network."

"Immediately collect and provide us with information about citizens of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation for their further involvement in a special operation on the territory of Ukraine: a) conditionally convicted; b) sentenced to imprisonment for crimes of minor and medium gravity; c) sentenced to imprisonment for grave crimes; d) convicted of especially grave crimes," the correspondence says.

According to Chechen opposition public figures, such actions have two goals: 1) to replenish the "human resources" of the units that suffered significant losses in battles with Ukrainian defenders; 2) to suppress any protest moods in Chechnya, because now the practice of conviction the relatives of oppositionists is widespread there.

It is noted that now the convicted relatives of the oppositionists are threatened with forcible transportation to the hottest spots of the front.

"In particular, the brother of the well-known Chechen opposition leader Khasan Khalitov has already been taken to one of the units on the front line. Other relatives of Khalitov have been kidnapped and their whereabouts are unknown," the statement said.

