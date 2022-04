Ukraine returned 10 military and 9 civilians in an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Thursday, April 21.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another prisoner exchange took place. Today we are bringing home 19 people, of whom 10 are military (including 2 officers) and 9 civilians," she wrote.

This time, there are wounded among the released, and this is very important, since now they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation.

Vereshchuk thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for constant personal involvement in the prisoner exchange process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, during the fifth exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine returned 60 military and 16 civilians.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine on February 24, during the exchange of prisoners with Russia, Ukraine returned 242 citizens.

The detained member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. He offers to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.