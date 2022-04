Mykolaiv Waiting For New Offensive Of Russian Troops, City Preparing For Possible Siege - Senkevych

The authorities of Mykolaiv and the military are preparing for a new possible offensive by Russian troops, which continue to concentrate weapons and personnel in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych told about it in an interview to Ukrainska Pravda.

“We see that Russia is transferring weapons and military resources through Crimea. We see that they are accumulating them in Kherson region. And yes, we expect an attack or siege of Mykolaiv,” Senkevych said.

According to him, the military is already preparing fortifications, both on the outskirts of the city and inside it. The mayor emphasized that active assistance to the defenders of Mykolaiv is provided by employees of public utilities, performing the role of "construction battalion".

He also said that the collection of abandoned and wrecked Russian equipment continues.

"38 units have already been pulled out - among them tanks, guns, vehicles. Everything that the villagers do not have time to dismantle, we collect, repair and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the mayor said.

We recall, on March 24, the head of the Mykolaiv military administration Vitalii Kim reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw back Russian troops to the administrative border of Kherson region.

And the day before, he said that the invaders continue to control 20 settlements on the territory of Mykolaiv region.