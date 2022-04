The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, as a result of which 3 settlements were liberated.

Oleh Synehubov, Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have good news from the front line. Our Armed Forces carried out a successful counteroffensive, yesterday morning they launched offensive operations against the enemy. Fierce battles continued throughout the day. Our units drove Russian troops out of settlements: Bezruky, Slatyne, Prudianka of the Derhachi direction and entrenched themselves in positions!" he wrote.

The governor also said that the Russian invaders continue to shell the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region, they inflicted 56 strikes over the previous day.

As a result of these strikes, 2 people were killed and 19 were injured.

According to Synehubov, today the curfew time is changing - from 07:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that the Russian troops managed to advance slightly in the Zaporizhzhia and Izium directions over the past 24 hours.