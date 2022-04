Lviv paratroopers have liberated several settlements in the south of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The soldiers of the airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully continue to liberate Ukrainian settlements in the southern regions of Ukraine from the Russian invaders. So, recently, units of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a brilliant operation to destroy the forces of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Given certain circumstances, we cannot disclose in detail the course of this operation. However, we note that the Lviv paratroopers acted very successfully," the General Staff reports.

In particular, the necessary measures were taken in advance to identify and suppress fire control points, fire weapons and other important enemy objects.

After that, the assault units carried out offensive operations.

Having received significant losses, the Russian invaders were demoralized and began to retreat, leaving their positions.

As a result, Lviv paratroopers liberated several Ukrainian settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Mykolaiv region, the Russian invaders pretended to be lost evacuated local residents and tried to attack the Ukrainian military.

At night, Mykolaiv region was again fired upon by Russian missiles, which started a fire in the forest.