3 People Killed And 7 Injured As Result Of Shelling By Invaders Of Kharkiv And Region - Governor Synehubov

3 people were killed and 7 injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Kharkiv and the region. In the regional center, Pivnichna Saltivka, Saltivka suffered the most. They are shelling streets, residential buildings, warehouses," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, 6 people were injured in Kharkiv.

3 people were killed in Chuhuivskyi and Derhachivskyi districts of Kharkiv region.

Also in Chuhuivskyi district 1 person was injured

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 18, 3 people were killed and 15 were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian military of Osnovianskyi, Nemyshlianskyi districts and the central part of Kharkiv.