The Armed Forces of Ukraine push back the invaders in Kharkiv region, as a result of the counteroffensive, 2 settlements were liberated.

The chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kharkiv region, our defenders carry out several successful operations, pushing the invaders away from the regional center. As a result of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Bazaliivka, Lebyazhe, part of Kutuzivka. In the area of the village of Mala Rohan, our units advanced further east. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to effectively restrain the invaders in other directions from Kharkiv," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 5 people were killed and 20 were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian military of the central part of Kharkiv on Sunday.