The United States of America plans to return the embassy to Kyiv, but is not yet ready to say when this will happen.

According to European Pravda, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this at a briefing in response to a question about whether the United States, following France, Italy and a number of other countries, would return its mission to the capital.

"Of course, this is our goal - to open it. But we assess the security situation. This will happen when the Department of State is ready to do it," the speaker replied.

She noted that this process will be coordinated by the Department of State and it is from there that a proposal should be made to return diplomats to Kyiv.

“It will be necessary to think about who will go first and how many people ... But, of course, this is our goal. Diplomatic presence on the spot is very important,” Jen Psaki added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the eve of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a number of embassies moved from Kyiv to Lviv, and after the outbreak of the war, some diplomats left the country; the rest of the embassies moved from Kyiv after the Russian attack.

On April 8, it became known that the embassies of Slovenia, Turkey, and Lithuania were the first to return to Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this and called on the rest to return to the capital.

The embassies of 16 states and the representation of the European Union have resumed their work in Kyiv.