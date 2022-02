United States Calls On Russia To Fully Comply With Promised Ceasefire After Shelling Of Checkpoint In Donbas O

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv calls on Russia to fully comply with the promised ceasefire after the shelling of the Hnutove checkpoint in Donetsk region.

The embassy wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week in Paris, Russia pledged to fully comply with the ceasefire. Today, Russian-led forces used UAVs to attack the Hnutove checkpoint, endangering the civilian population. We call on Russia to fulfill its obligations. Not in words, but in deeds," the statement says.

According to the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), on February 2, 4 ceasefire violations by militants were recorded, 1 of which was with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements.

It is noted that illegal armed formations fired at the Hnutove entry-exit checkpoint, and to fire at the humanitarian road corridor passing through the checkpoint, they used an unmanned aerial vehicle, from which they dropped a VOG-17 shot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that all participants in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) supported a stable ceasefire, which should operate without any conditions.