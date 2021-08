Presidential Office For Expansion Of U.S. Security And Defense Advisers Group For Ukraine

The Presidential Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for an expansion of a group of U.S. advisers of Ukraine in the field of security and defense.

The Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deputy Presidential Office Head Roman Mashovets also suggested the expansion of the advisory aid for Ukraine from the United States.

The U.S. party expressed readiness for such steps and provided proposals as for their practical implementation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in the United States on August 30 and meet with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Washington on August 31.

