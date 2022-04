The United States said it was closely monitoring China's level of support for Russia and warned of serious consequences if it provided weapons to the aggressor country or helped circumvent sanctions.

This was stated by U.S. Department of State Spokesman Ned Price, Radio Svoboda reports.

Thus, Price noted that China will face serious consequences not only from the United States, but also from the countries of its allies and partners.

"If China provides weapons and military equipment or tries to help Russia circumvent sanctions, it will face serious consequences not only on our part, but also on the part of our allies and partners," Price said.

China has repeatedly stated that sanctions against Russia only aggravate the situation, and called on the United States to help the world with practical action.

As Ukrainian News reported, China calls on Russia and Ukraine to pursue a course of dialogue and consultation and to restore peace as soon as possible.

It was also reported that China will offer Ukraine additional humanitarian aid.