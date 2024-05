Ukraine can use weapons from US only within its territory - Pentagon

Share:













Copied



The Pentagon said that their position on Ukraine's use of weapons provided by the United States remains unchanged.

The spokeswoman for the U.S. defense department Sabrina Singh announced this during a briefing.

She was asked if the United States changed its policy, which allows Ukraine to use American weapons only on its territory, after the start of the russian offensive in the Kharkiv Region.

Singh replied that the U.S. position remained the same.

"Yes, we have not changed our position. We believe that the equipment, the opportunities that we provide to Ukraine, which other countries provide to Ukraine, should be used to return the Ukrainian sovereign territory," the Pentagon representative said.

She added that the U.S. had made its requests for the matter "quite public."

Singh noted that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, in his conversations with Ukrainian Secretary of Defense Rustem Umierov, is discussing how best to use the funds provided.

"And we believe that it (should be) within Ukrainian territory," she added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian troops will be able to use long-range missile systems to more effectively target russian forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Earlier, the head of the Pentagon criticized the strikes of Ukraine on russian refineries.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian parliamentarians arrived in Washington in order to try to obtain consent from the U.S. authorities to use American weapons to launch attacks on russia.