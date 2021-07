Special legal regime to stimulate the IT sector and growth of investment in the innovation sector

Special legal regime to stimulate the IT sector and growth of investment in the innovation sector

Deputy Head of Mission of the US Embassy in Ukraine Alan Purcell considers the special regime DIIA City a signal that the Government of Ukraine is ready to improve investment climate.

The American diplomat stated this during the the event "Increasing Foreign Direct Investment in Ukraine - Strategic Dialogue", Ukrinform reports.

"We welcome the plans of the Government of Ukraine to attract investment through infrastructure development and capacity building. The recent adoption of the law on investment and development of the DIIA City concept signals that the government is serious about improving the investment climate" Purcell said.

The US representative added that the US government applauds for structural reforms in Ukraine. In his view, Eastern Europe has numerous examples of when reformed and favorable business environment led to an increase in investment.

Noting the problems in the investment climate of Ukraine, such as corruption in the courts or weak protection of intellectual property rights, the diplomat said that the United States along with USAID assistance is involved in shaping a progressive investment agenda in Ukraine.

DIIA City is a special legal regime to stimulate the IT sector and growth of investment in the innovation sector. On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a framework Bill on DIIA City №4303 "On stimulating the development of the digital economy in Ukraine" in the second reading. 262 deputies voted in favor of its adoption.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources