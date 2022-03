Russian Occupiers Will Try To Carry Out Fake Evacuation Of Citizens From Bucha To Belarus - City Council

The Russian occupiers will try to carry out a fake evacuation of the civilian population from Bucha, Kyiv region, to Belarus.

Buchanskyi City Council announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupiers will try to carry out a fake evacuation from Bucha to Belarus today!" the statement says.

The city council urges the population of the city not to go anywhere with them, as it is dangerous.

