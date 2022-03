Hostomel, Irpin, And Bucha Becoming Another Donetsk Airport – Monastyrskyi

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi believes that Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin near Kyiv are becoming another Donetsk airport.

He stated this during the all-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also added that attention was focused on the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the delivery of humanitarian cargo for people there.

Monastyrskyi also commented on the bombing of Vinnytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the chairman of the Hostomel community, Yurii Prylypko, was killed.

The invaders shot him dead while Prylypko was helping the residents.