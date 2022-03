Invaders Destroy Vegetable Warehouse Of Vega Trend Invest And Meat Warehouse Vel Meat Invest In Kyiv Region

Invaders destroyed the vegetable warehouse of Vega Trend Invest LLC and the meat warehouse of Vel Meat Invest LLC in Kyiv region, the losses are estimated at UAH 600 million.

The ultimate beneficiary of these companies, Yevhen Kolomiets, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the shelling of Brovarskyi district of Kyiv region, which was made by orks, the vegetable warehouse of Vega Trend Invest and the meat warehouse of Vel Meat Invest burned down. Dozens of tons of products were destroyed. This is another blow to meet the needs of Kyiv region and all of Ukraine in nutrition," he wrote.

Kolomiets added that there were no casualties as a result of the fire.

According to him, the estimated damage is UAH 600 million.

Vega Trend Invest LLC was registered on July 15, 2020, the main activity of the company is warehousing and storage.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is Yevhen Kolomiets.

Vel Meat Invest LLC was registered on July 15, 2020, the main activity of the company is the production of products from meat and poultry meat.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is Yevhen Kolomiets.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military fired at a shopping center, apartment buildings and private houses in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv, 4 people were injured.