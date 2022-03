Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv was left without electricity due to the shelling of Russian invaders in the suburbs.

The Kyiv City State Administration has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There is no power supply in Sviatoshynskyi district due to the disconnection of two lines as a result of hostilities in the suburbs - in the directions of Hostomel and Irpin.

At present, two 110 kV lines have been switched off.

The emergency services will assess the damage upon completion of active hostilities.

At the moment, the work of specialists is impossible, as the occupiers continue shelling.

It takes several hours to repair the damage.

In the blackout zone, health care facilities switched to backup power.

The disconnection of the lines led to a de-energization of three pumping stations in the capital, therefore, on the right bank during the day, reduced water pressure is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the Russian invaders are trying to intensify the activities of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv.