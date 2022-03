Ukraine Receives No Response From Red Cross As For Opening Of Humanitarian Corridors On Wednesday – Vereshchuk

Ukraine has not received a response from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) about the opening of humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, March 16.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, she said that Ukraine continues to develop routes for humanitarian aid for the captured Ukrainian cities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, March 15, nine humanitarian corridors were planned for the evacuation of the population.

About 29,000 civilians were evacuated on March 15.