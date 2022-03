6 People Killed, 15 Wounded In Shelling By Russians Of Point With Humanitarian Aid In Kharkiv

6 people were killed, 15 were wounded as a result of the shelling by the Russians of a point with humanitarian aid in Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Kharkiv, in the area of Akademika Pavlova Street, Russians from long-range weapons fired at the point of Nova Poshta, near which Kharkiv residents received humanitarian aid.

"According to preliminary data, 6 civilians were killed, another 15 were wounded, they were hospitalized in medical institutions. The number of victims is being established," Syniehubov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the Russian invaders organized a demonstrative distribution of the so-called humanitarian aid in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.