Four soldiers were killed due to the release of heavy air bombs by a Russian aircraft on the military camp of the 5th Slobozhanska brigade of the National Guard in Kharkiv region on Saturday, March 5, at night.

The press service of the Eastern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A Russian enemy plane dropped heavy air bombs on the military camp of the 5th Slobozhanska brigade on the night of March 5, 2022. Four servicemen were killed. There are wounded. The brigade's fighters are clearing the rubble," the statement says.

It was emphasized that despite the losses and serious damage to the infrastructure, the guards staunchly defend Kharkiv together with the Armed Forces, territorial defense, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, one woman was killed, 15 military and 16 civilians were hospitalized due to shelling in Kharkiv.