Invaders Fire 6 Missiles At Territory Of Air Force Command In Vinnytsia, Strike Consequences Specified

The invaders have fired six missiles at the territory of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces in Vinnytsia, the consequences of the strike are being specified.

This is stated in the press service of the command, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, March 25, at about 4:30 p.m., Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of the Air Force Command in Vinnytsia. In total, the invaders fired six cruise missiles," the statement says.

It was emphasized that some of them were shot down by air defense.

The rest fell into several structures, causing significant destruction to the infrastructure.

The consequences of the missile strike of the invaders are being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the chairman of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Serhii Borzov, said that a Russian missile was shot down in the region, there were no casualties.