4 People Killed Due To Shelling By Russians Of Polyclinic In Kharkiv Where Humanitarian Aid Was Given Out

4 people were killed, 3 were injured as a result of the shelling by the Russians of a polyclinic in Kharkiv, where humanitarian aid was given out.

Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on the morning of March 25, in Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, artillery and Grads fired at the city clinic, where humanitarian aid was given out.

"7 people were injured, 4 of which died," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 24, 6 people were killed and 15 were injured as a result of the shelling by Russians of a point with humanitarian aid in Kharkiv.