Share:













Copied



During heavy fighting, Ukrainian troops surrounded about 400 russian occupiers at a chemical plant in the center of the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region. Thirty russians have already surrendered after the military of the aggressor country russia failed to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was reported by Forbes.

The russian military tried to cross the Vovcha River, which runs from east to west through the center of Vovchansk, in order to capture PJSC Vovchansk Chemical Plant. The plan of the russians was apparently to capture the chemical plant and then begin the operation to ford the river. The Russians' plan failed when Ukrainian troops attacked and advanced several blocks to the north, cutting off the Russians at the plant from their comrades to the west.

"Russian commanders knew they got in trouble. This weekend, they ordered their troops west of the chemical plant to break through Ukrainian positions. Two attempts to break through to surrounded Russian troops were repelled by Ukrainian defense forces. During heavy fighting over the weekend, Ukrainian troops surrounded about 400 Russians at the chemical plant in the center of Vovchansk. Thirty Russians surrendered after repeated attempts to rescue them failed," the article says.

The publication emphasizes that so many russians have got into a "cauldron" in the city that is not fully controlled by either side, and this should surprise russian commanders. The russian army should not have bogged down in Vovchansk and did not expect to suffer such losses in a failed attempt to seize a bridgehead for a possible attempt to cross one narrow river in the center of the city, Forbes reports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 17, marines from the 36th separate brigade of marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi showed how they captured a russian occupier near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

On June 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk Region had independently captured four russian occupiers.

Also, on June 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the russian occupiers had become somewhat more active on the Kharkiv axis.