Latvia will soon send second batch of drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Latvia, which co-leads the "drone coalition", is preparing a second batch of drones for Ukraine.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds said this in an interview with Army Inform.

He noted that Latvia has already organized a batch of drones, and they have already been sent to Ukraine.

"Now we are already collecting the second batch of drones, which should soon be sent to Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, according to the minister, Latvia is already starting to implement joint international procurement.

"We really see a huge interest. So far, it's a modest amount of funds, EUR 350,000, but it's the first step. It's also important that different international companies are interested in this program. That's why there are simultaneous activities at the national level, at the international level, as well as bilaterally with Ukraine," noted Sprūds.

The minister noted that Latvia announced a plan and commitment to contribute a total of EUR 20 million euros this year as part of the "drone coalition".

Recall that Latvia will purchase EUR 10 million worth of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.