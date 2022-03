The Verkhovna Rada has introduced criminal liability of up to 12 years in prison for the illegal use of humanitarian aid.

356 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7146, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The use during martial law of humanitarian aid, charitable donations or gratuitous aid in a significant amount not for the intended purpose, namely for the purpose of making a profit or enriching oneself, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to seven years with confiscation of property.

The same actions committed by a person who has previously committed this crime, or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or by an official using power or official position, or on a large scale, are punishable by imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

If one of the above offenses is committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale, then the punishment involves imprisonment for a period of ten to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

The actions provided for by this article are considered committed in a significant amount if the total value of goods, gratuitous assistance or financial assistance exceeds UAH 17,000 (1,000 non-taxable minimum income of citizens), in a large amount - more than UAH 51,000 (3,000 non-taxable minimum income of citizens, in an especially large amount - more than UAH 85,000 (5,000 non-taxable minimum income of citizens).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Law Enforcement Committee recommended that the Rada introduce criminal liability of up to seven years for the illegal use of humanitarian aid and up to 12 years for photographing the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.