The investigation does not know the exact date and time of the murder, which Ihor Kolomoiskyi is suspected of organizing.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The body of the pre-trial investigation stated that in July 2003 (the exact date and time were not established by the pre-trial investigation) a resident of the city of Dnipropetrovsk (Ihor Kolomoiskyi - Ed.) aware of the public danger and illegality of his actions, for reasons of personal revenge for the non-fulfillment by the director of the Ukrainian-American Fargo LLC of his demands for the annulment and invalidation of the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of OJSC Dniprospetsstal Electrometallurgical Plant named after A.M. Kuzmin ordered his murder,” the court documents show.

Thus, the investigation has data on the month and year when the murder was committed.

However, a specific number and date could not be established.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was arrested without bail in connection with a 20-year-old murder case. It became known whose murder Kolomoiskyi ordered 20 years ago in Crimea. Kolomoiskyi faces life imprisonment for organizing the murder of a Crimean lawyer in 2003.