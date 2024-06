Share:













Ukraine is leading in the race of drones both in terms of the number of their use and innovations. This is partly due to the need to compensate for the advantage of the aggressor country russia in artillery.

The Telegraph (UK) reported this on Monday, June 17.

The media reports that it was thanks to the use of a large number of unmanned kamikaze drones that Ukraine managed to stop a new russian offensive on Kharkiv last month. This year, Ukraine announced its intention to produce a million FPV drones. Almost as many artillery shells are expected to be produced by partners from the U.S. and Europe.

"Russia has also been putting up drone fences and nets around targets to try to stop swarms getting through. Armoured vehicles such as tanks also increasingly employ bulky “turtle shells” of steel plate and slat armour to cover the vehicle and provide a shield against drone attacks,” the article says.

Ukraine and russia have also reportedly experimented with using acoustic sensors to detect drones. The publication notes that Ukraine has succeeded in using the technique to detect Iranian drones with a longer range, which are used on targets hundreds of kilometers behind the front line.

In June, the new Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security 2024 forum.

Recalled that Ukrainian naval drones were able to cut off the supply of the russian base in Syria from the Black Sea ports.