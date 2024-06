Share:













Copied



As of June 14, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service had updated their data in the Reserve+ application.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

According to him, military accounting has significantly improved. A total of 2.1 million people updated their data.

"In particular, more than 1,570,000 people updated their data in the Reserve+ application. We can say with confidence that the launch of this service justifies itself," said Lazutkin.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense reminded that from June 18, a QR code will appear in the application, which will have the same legal force as a paper document.

"If we talk about the invitation to a military medical commission, such a possibility is being considered, but a regulatory and legal framework is needed for this," said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

On June 10, the Ministry of Defense reported that 15% of Ukrainians liable for military service had already updated their data. This is 1,412,000 people, and the majority did it through the Reserve+ application.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the launch of a mobile application for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists called Reserve+.

As of June 6, about 15% of persons liable for military service updated their data through the Reserve+ application.

At the same time, 190,000 women updated their data through Reserve+.

On May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force, which, in particular, obliges men abroad to update their personal data regarding military registration documents.

Since May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has resumed providing consular services to men of conscription age, for which they must submit their military registration document.