The long pause in the use of russian Kalibr missiles is connected with the urgent relocation of the naval base to Novorossiysk. At the same time, the missiles and charging systems themselves remained in Crimea.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Navy of Ukraine, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"If they succeeded in equipping submarines with rockets for reloading in Novorossiysk, the question remains as to whether they were able to start loading missiles into surface ships there," he explains.

According to Pletenchuk, this requires other simple equipment, which turned out to be a problem for the occupiers, and they could not solve it for a long time.

"It is most likely that for submarines they still decided something with loading in Novorossiysk, since the last three attacks (not counting this one shot at Mykolaiv) were precisely from submarines. That is, they definitely reloaded, but at the same time did not enter the Crimea," he noted.

At the same time, Pletenchuk noted that the Navy currently sees three carriers in the Sea of ​​Azov.

"Theoretically, they can even operate Kalibrs from the Caspian Sea. The nuance is that the effectiveness of these missiles is no longer as high as it was at the beginning of the full-scale invasion," said the spokesman of the Navy.

He also noted that the Ukrainian defenders have already learned to counter them, and will explain that the occupiers mostly use Kalibrs during combined missile attacks in order to achieve success in numbers - to overload the anti-aircraft defense.

"Then, as they believe, they may have some chances. But as an independent type of weaponry, the Kalibrs are no longer actually used," informed Pletenchuk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the morning of June 15, there was 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, and 8 ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, including 3 missile carriers.

Meanwhile, there are three cruise missile submarines in the Black and Azov seas. One of them is constantly in the sea and poses a threat.