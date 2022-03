President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has recalled its ambassadors from Georgia and Kyrgyzstan.

He said this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukrainian diplomats are now implementing fair and absolutely necessary decisions regarding those states that have broken their word and international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov supported Russia’s actions in his talk with Putin.