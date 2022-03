3rd Round Of Negotiations With Russia Ends, There Are Some Positive Developments On Humanitarian Corridors Log

Member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that the third round of negotiations with Russia had ended, there were some positive developments in terms of improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The third round of negotiations has ended. There are some positive developments in terms of improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors. On the basic political block of the settlement, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees, intensive consultations will continue," he wrote.

Podoliak noted that changes will be made to the logistics of humanitarian corridors to provide more effective assistance to people who suffer from Russian aggression.

With regard to a ceasefire, a truce, and the end of hostilities, intensive consultations will be continued, so far there are no results that significantly improve the situation.

Podoliak stressed that consultations would be continued until the result was obtained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place.