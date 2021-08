The Ukrainian and Georgian navies have held passing exercises (PASSEX) in the Black Sea.

"Ukrainian sailors and their Georgian counterparts have conducted a PASSEX exercise. In the Black Sea, Ukrainian sailors and their Georgian counterparts from the Coast Guard and the Georgian Border Police Department conducted the PASSEX exercise," the statement said.

The exercises were conducted in accordance with the standards and procedures of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a combined diving unit from the Ukrainian Navy has arrived in the Romanian city of Constanta to participate in the "Dive-2021" international exercises.

