Russia De Facto And De Jure Will Withdraw From Minsk Agreements If LPR/DPR Is Recognized - Kuleba

Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk Agreements if it recognizes the self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Russia's possible recognition of the so-called LPR/DPR. I would like to once again recall Ukraine's permanent position: if a decision is made on recognition, Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk Agreements with all the attendant consequences," the minister said.

He added that Ukraine had already warned its partners about this position.

Kuleba also commented on the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on the withdrawal of Russian troops, saying that Ukraine will believe in de-escalation when it sees the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada asks international organizations not to recognize any decisions of Russia that will relate to the recognition of the independence of self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.