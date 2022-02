Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association Hryhorii Nemyria believes that Ukraine should demand the withdrawal of the appeal of the State Duma of Russia to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" in order to continue further negotiations within the Normandy Format.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

“I think that from the point of view of diplomacy, it is always worth adhering to reciprocity. I would like to remind you that the condition for the Russian side to meet at the level of diplomatic advisers to the participants in the Normandy Process was the withdrawal of the bill on the transitional provision from the Verkhovna Rada. This was a prerequisite for such meetings to take place. It is logical that, following this principle of diplomacy, the Ukrainian side should, as soon as this appeal of the State Duma was adopted, immediately declare that the Ukrainian side demands the withdrawal of the decision of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and its annulment and considers this (withdrawal of the decision) a prerequisite for any further negotiations within the framework of the Normandy Format,” the MP said.

In his opinion, the decision of the State Duma of Russia is a provocation at the state level, and if Putin supports the appeal, this will mean that Russia has chosen the path of isolation.

Also, in his opinion, this will mean the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Normandy Process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk intends to propose to the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against members of the State Duma of Russia who voted for an appeal to Putin about the need to recognize the DPR and LPR.