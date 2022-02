Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers the consensus of European countries to postpone the certification of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline as a positive signal for Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As for Nord Stream-2, Ukraine’s position has traditionally remained unchanged: we believe that this is a security problem for Europe, not only for Ukraine. We are working with our partners to find a mutually acceptable solution, there are positive signals for us that there is a certain consensus now that, firstly, there is no need to rush to ratify the Nord Stream, and secondly, any new Russian military intervention in Ukraine will put an end to this project," Kuleba said.

Besides, the minister said that Ukraine demands from the EU as from an association: 1) unity; 2) determination to apply painful sanctions against Russia; 3) ambitiousness towards Ukraine.

"The current crisis is a unique opportunity to discard historical stereotypes about the prospects for European integration of Ukraine and really look at the future of Ukraine as an EU member from the point of view that this is in the interests of the EU itself," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, Germany suspended the certification of Nord Stream-2.

On February 1, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged Germany not to issue documents for certification of the Russian Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.