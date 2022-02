Putin Makes It Clear He Would Decide On LPR And DPR Recognition, Depending On Minsk Agreements Implementation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that he will make a decision on the State Duma appeal to him to recognize the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic" depending on the speed of progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Putin announced this at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow (Russia), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Putin noted that the State Duma's appeal to him to recognize the LPR and DPR is connected with the decision of the Russian military leadership to partially withdraw troops from the borders of Ukraine.

"A decision has been made on a partial withdrawal of troops. The vote in the State Duma, I think, is somehow connected with this, of course, because the members of parliament, as in any country, in Russia are guided by public opinion, are guided by the opinion of their voters and feel it subtly," Putin said.

According to him, in Russia, the vast majority of people sympathize with the residents of the Donbas, support them and hope that the situation there will radically change for the better.

“I will proceed from the fact that we must do everything to solve the problems of the Donbas, but do it the way the Federal Chancellor said, primarily from the not fully realized opportunities for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. And we very much count on this, that our partners both overseas and in Europe, primarily the Federal Republic (Germany) and France, will exert a corresponding influence on the current Kyiv authorities and this solution will be found," Putin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 15, the State Duma of Russia asked Putin to recognize the LPR and DPR.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia would de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk Agreements if the LPR and DPR were recognized.

Scholz believes that Russia's recognition of the LPR and DPR will be a violation of the Minsk Agreements and a political disaster.

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said that if Russia officially recognizes the LPR and DPR, additional territorial claims against Ukraine will arise.